Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Shares Up 6.5%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.73. 150,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 361,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ensysce Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

