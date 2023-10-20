Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Decreased by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 0.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 666,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 96,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 85,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,056,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,185,000 after acquiring an additional 124,366 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $27.50. 951,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,239. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

