Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Trading Down 25%

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report) shares were down 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 208,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 77,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Entourage Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Entourage Health Company Profile

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.

