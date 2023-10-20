EQT (EQT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of EQT (NYSE: EQT) in the last few weeks:

10/20/2023 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – EQT is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – EQT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $62.00.

9/19/2023 – EQT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2023 – EQT had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2023 – EQT was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

9/11/2023 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – EQT had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – EQT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.36. 4,357,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,218,650. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $44.98.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

