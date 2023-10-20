ERC20 (ERC20) Market Capitalization Tops $8.23 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and approximately $22.80 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014360 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,519.27 or 1.00121881 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012488 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002155 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00738593 USD and is down -30.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $164.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

