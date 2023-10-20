Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 46425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Excelsior Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$37.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($1.11) million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Excelsior Mining Company Profile

Excelsior Mining Corp. operates as a copper production company in the United States. The company owns and operates the Gunnison copper project located in Cochise County, Arizona. It also owns the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Peabody Sill and Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona.

