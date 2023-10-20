First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.36

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.36 and last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 135627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,838,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.