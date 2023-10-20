First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.36

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.36 and last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 135627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
