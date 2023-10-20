First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Trading Down 7.7%

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 464,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,885,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWBI. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.85). On average, equities analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWBI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp raised its position in First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.