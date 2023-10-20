Fiserv’s (FI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FI. TD Cowen started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.10.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.84 and a one year high of $130.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.68. The stock has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,920 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

