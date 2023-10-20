Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s current price.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of Flywire stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.17. 443,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,875. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. Flywire has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $321,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 146,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $351,729.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,423,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $321,235.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 146,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,699 shares of company stock worth $5,258,453. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 15.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth $124,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

