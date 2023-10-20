FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires Shares of 4,288 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,457,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,454,000 after purchasing an additional 878,998 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,727,000 after acquiring an additional 566,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $58.48. 288,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,133. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 119.91%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

