FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $268.00. 91,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,273. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.01 and a 200-day moving average of $327.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.22.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

