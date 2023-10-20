FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 6.7% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $70,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after buying an additional 4,599,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

AVGO traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $862.00. 554,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,628. The company has a market cap of $355.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $429.17 and a one year high of $925.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $854.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $798.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

