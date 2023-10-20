FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 633,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.2% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.8% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 21,507 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 97,669 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,200,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,647,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $17,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. 8,849,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,789,379. The company has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.20%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

