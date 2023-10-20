FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 640 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,321. The company has a market capitalization of $129.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.24.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

