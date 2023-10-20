FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 66 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $32.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,147.46. The company had a trading volume of 123,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,908. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $792.46 and a one year high of $1,451.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,295.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,261.54.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

