FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 78 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock valued at $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $398.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,370,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927,925. The firm has a market cap of $176.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.09 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.11.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

