Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $150.44

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.44 ($1.84) and traded as low as GBX 136 ($1.66). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.69), with a volume of 62,500 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gateley in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.65, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £173.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 160.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corporate, Business Services, People, and Property. The company offers a range of services, such as legal, banking, corporate, restructuring advisory, taxation, commercial, commercial dispute resolution, complex international litigation, reputation, media, and privacy law services.

