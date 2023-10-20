GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Stock Price Down 3.5%

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 13,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 66,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

GCM Grosvenor Trading Down 16.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

Institutional Trading of GCM Grosvenor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMGW. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at $565,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 490.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 290,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 21.4% in the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 349,000 shares during the last quarter.

About GCM Grosvenor

gcm grosvenor is a global alternative asset management firm with approximately $50 billion in assets under management in hedge fund strategies, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and multi-asset class solutions. it is one of the largest, most diversified independent alternative asset management firms worldwide.

