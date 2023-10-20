GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) Trading Up 15%

Shares of GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) shot up 15% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.83. 137,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 986,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

GD Culture Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GD Culture Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GD Culture Group stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 1.27% of GD Culture Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

GD Culture Group Company Profile

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

