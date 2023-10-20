Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,837 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $33,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FISV traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.97. 2,760,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.60.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

