Geneva Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,832 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $21,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $4,680,560.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at $8,619,660.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $4,680,560.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at $8,619,660.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

BR stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,643. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $189.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.49%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.