GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $5.73 million and $659,425.19 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,944,250 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

