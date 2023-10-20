Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,384,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $124,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE GPC traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.15. The stock had a trading volume of 243,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,076. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $129.91 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

