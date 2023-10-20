GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) Trading 0.1% Higher

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.90. 7,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 38,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIA. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in GigCapital5 in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in GigCapital5 in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GigCapital5 by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of GigCapital5 by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 98,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. 27.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

