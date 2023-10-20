Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $64.37

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.37 and traded as high as $64.56. Givaudan shares last traded at $64.13, with a volume of 18,441 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,300.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.35.

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

