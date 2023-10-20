Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Shares Down 12.5%

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 101,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 112,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.56 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.16.
Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
