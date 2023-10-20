GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Up 3.6%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 856,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,561,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. TD Cowen raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.90 million. GoodRx had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 112,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 739,017 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,498,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 250,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 248,593 shares in the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

