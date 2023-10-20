Got Guaranteed Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.04 Million (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $58,083.92 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

