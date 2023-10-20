Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.96 ($0.04). 155,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 317,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

Great Southern Copper Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £7.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.01.

Great Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper and gold deposits in Chile. The company holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.