Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.79

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 23312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDOT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $626.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $361.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 954,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,820,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 56.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after buying an additional 448,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 430,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,840,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 389,248 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

