Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,956 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.45. 5,191,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,992,187. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.64.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

