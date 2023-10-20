Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,446 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,097,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 57,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $96.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,579. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average is $110.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.31.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

