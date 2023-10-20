Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 658 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.47. 389,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.45 and its 200 day moving average is $219.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

