Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 658 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.47. The company had a trading volume of 389,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,085. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.