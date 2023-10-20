Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 202,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 7.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.44. The company had a trading volume of 407,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

