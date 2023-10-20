Harland & Wolff Group (LON:HARL) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc (LON:HARL – Get Free Report) fell 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.28 ($0.14). 1,096,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,159,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.14).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,044.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of £22.28 million, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 3.04.

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc, a multisite fabrication company, provides offshore and maritime engineering services in the United Kingdom. It offers technical services, such as consultancy, basic design, detailed engineering, and through-life support services; fabrication and construction; and repair and maintenance services.

