Head-To-Head Review: Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL)

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Free Report) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Topaz Energy and NGL Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topaz Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NGL Energy Partners $8.69 billion 0.06 $51.39 million ($0.64) -6.44

NGL Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Topaz Energy.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topaz Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 NGL Energy Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Topaz Energy and NGL Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Topaz Energy presently has a consensus price target of $27.10, indicating a potential upside of 70.01%. Given Topaz Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Topaz Energy is more favorable than NGL Energy Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of NGL Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Topaz Energy and NGL Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topaz Energy N/A N/A N/A NGL Energy Partners 0.18% 23.27% 1.74%

Summary

NGL Energy Partners beats Topaz Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities. The company was formerly known as Exshaw Oil Corp. and changed its name to Topaz Energy Corp. in November 2019. Topaz Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and transportation services through pipelines. The Liquids Logistics segment supplies natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, and biodiesel to commercial, retail, and industrial customers in the United States and Canada through its 24 terminals, third-party storage and terminal facilities, and nine common carrier pipelines, as well as through fleet of leased railcars. This segment is also involved in the marine export of butane through its facility located in Chesapeake, Virginia. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

