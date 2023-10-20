Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $944.94

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 944.94 ($11.54) and traded as low as GBX 910 ($11.12). Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 916 ($11.19), with a volume of 17,429 shares.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 942.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 975.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The stock has a market cap of £71.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,674.64%.

About Henderson Opportunities Trust

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

