HI (HI) One Day Volume Hits $250,268.39

HI (HI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $250,268.39 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014364 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,632.76 or 1.00061795 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012516 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002146 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 3,968,090,305.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00073957 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $241,290.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

