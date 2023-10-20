holoride Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.07 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. holoride has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and $118,498.41 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, holoride has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.00982312 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $36,388.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

