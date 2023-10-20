Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HBCP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $38.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

HBCP traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.82. 6,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,694. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $277.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Home Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

