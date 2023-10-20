Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $2.29 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,954,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,011,117. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

