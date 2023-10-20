Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,371 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CFG traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,784,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,990. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

