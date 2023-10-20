Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases 32 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.5% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after acquiring an additional 406,136,310 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 5,832,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 3,113,975 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO traded down $4.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $465.33. The stock had a trading volume of 637,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,780. The stock has a market cap of $179.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $463.59 and a one year high of $609.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $516.47 and a 200-day moving average of $531.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

