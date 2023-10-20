Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $756,836,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $199,101,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,095. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average of $81.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.34 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

