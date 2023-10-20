Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $7.79 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.79 or 0.00026388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $110.97 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00086321 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00047839 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,250,125 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

