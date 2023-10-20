Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.04. 1,563,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $182.29 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $294.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

