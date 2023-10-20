Immediate Acquisition (LON:IME) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.75

Immediate Acquisition Plc (LON:IME – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.75 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 17.70 ($0.22). Immediate Acquisition shares last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.22), with a volume of 379,658 shares traded.
Immediate Acquisition Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.75. The firm has a market cap of £6.67 million and a P/E ratio of -6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.78.
About Immediate Acquisition
Immediate Acquisition Plc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the marketing and communication service business. The company was formerly known as Immedia Group Plc and changed its name to Immediate Acquisition Plc in May 2022. Immediate Acquisition Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
