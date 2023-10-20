Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.77

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INGXF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $187.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.1335 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -662.50%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

